Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Plan o…
This evening in Auburn: Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds S…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.24. 19 degrees …
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunders…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Aub…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Monday,…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. …
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Aubu…