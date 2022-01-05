The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 …
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mp…
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It might be a good da…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.