Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Auburn, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.