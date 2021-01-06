 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.01. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

