It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mp…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Scatte…
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It might be a good da…