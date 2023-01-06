Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Auburn, NY
