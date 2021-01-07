It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.54. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Auburn, NY
