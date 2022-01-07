 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 7:00 AM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News