Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Auburn, NY

It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
