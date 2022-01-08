It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Auburn, NY
