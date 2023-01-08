Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Auburn, NY
