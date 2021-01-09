 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.34. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News