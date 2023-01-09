It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Auburn, NY
