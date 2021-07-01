Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Periods of thu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperat…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showin…