Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

