Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

