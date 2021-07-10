Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Auburn, NY
