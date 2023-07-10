The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.