Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.