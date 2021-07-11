Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Auburn, NY
