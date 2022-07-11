Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Sun…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecaste…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degr…
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Thursday.…
This evening in Auburn: Generally fair. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it …