Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 12:33 AM EDT until MON 3:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

