The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Auburn, NY
