Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Auburn, NY

The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.