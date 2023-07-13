The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area wil…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…