Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. There is a 66…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's fo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Rain i…
For the drive home in Auburn: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We wi…
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…