Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

