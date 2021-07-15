The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY
