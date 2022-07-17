The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
