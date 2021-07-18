Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.