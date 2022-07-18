Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.