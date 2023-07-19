The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Auburn, NY
