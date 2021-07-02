Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Periods of thu…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperat…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
For the drive home in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temp…