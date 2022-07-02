Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Auburn, NY

The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.