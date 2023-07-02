Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 63% c…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. E…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Pla…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 d…