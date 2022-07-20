Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's f…
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lookin…
Auburn's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tod…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and va…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…