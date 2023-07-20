The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Auburn, NY
