The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a qua…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect perio…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecas…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thund…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area wi…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The Aubur…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We …