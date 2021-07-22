 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News