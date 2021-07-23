Auburn will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Auburn, NY
