Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.