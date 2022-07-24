Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM EDT until SUN 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.