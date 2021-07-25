Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecas…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. …
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We …
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Tuesday. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted …
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Auburn's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Au…
This evening in Auburn: A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…