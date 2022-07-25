Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SUN 9:57 PM EDT until MON 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.