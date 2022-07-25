Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SUN 9:57 PM EDT until MON 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling h…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lookin…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 42% ch…
This evening in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.