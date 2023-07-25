Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Auburn, NY
