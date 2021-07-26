 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News