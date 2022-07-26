Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
