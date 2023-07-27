Auburn will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2023 in Auburn, NY
