Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.