Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.