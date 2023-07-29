Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Auburn, NY
