Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North.