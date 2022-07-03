Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Auburn, NY
