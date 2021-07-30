 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News